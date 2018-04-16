Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna's latest racy photos


Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos)

Rihanna bares her boobs in see-through outfit and Nigerian producer Don Jazzy reacts.

Nigerian record producer, singer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has yet again left a comment on Rihanna‘s Instagram post after she shared some racy photos.

The popular music producer couldn't help notice the beautiful singer as she rocked a gown that showed off her boobs.

The Barbadian singer, songwriter and actress is all over the world since her 'Under my umbrella' days.

She wore a see-through brown outfit with no bra beneath, thereby exposing her breasts. She shared the photos with the caption, “extra of #chella18”.

Don Jazzy, who has made it clear he crushes on Riri, commented with a lovestruck emoticon but said he will stop commenting on her photos.

