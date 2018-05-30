Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel advises ladies


Majid Michel insists every relationship that does not involve God is definitely bound to fail.

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has advised ladies on what to look out for in a man before agreeing to his proposal.

In an Instagram post, the star actor said every lady must look out for a man who truly knows God when considering a relationship.

He, therefore, advised women to be selective when it comes to their choice of men, saying a man who doesn’t know Jesus won’t know how to sustain a relationship.

He added that men who do not follow the ways of God often do what know what real love is and are not fit to lead.

The said post was accompanied by a lovely photo, which captured Majid with three adorable ladies.

 

He wrote: “Ladies hear this, if a man is not following God he’s not fit to Lead. if he doesn’t have a relationship with Jesus, he won’t know how to have a relationship with you. if he doesn’t know Jesus, he doesn’t know real Love.”

The star actor has taken a relaxed role when it comes to his acting career, having decided to go into ministration of the Gospel.

Majid has starred in several award-winning movies, including Crime to Christ, The Game and Heart of Men.

