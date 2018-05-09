Rapper E.L says he felt degraded when Sarkodie left him out of the list of artist to collaborate with the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.
The ‘Koko‘ hitmaker, however, said that Sarkodie has the right to decide on who to list or not to.
In an interview with Joy News, he said: “Well, it made me feel kind of bad but that’s him, that’s his list so he can list whoever he wants to list”.
“No, there’s no bad relationship. I am just not messing with any of these artistes anymore. I have come to realise that it is every man for himself. The past doesn’t really count for anything in this industry.”
The multiple award-winning rapper and record producer, E.L has released three new singles at the same time last month.