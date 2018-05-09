Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rapper E.L 'hurt' when Sarkodie left him out of Cassper Nyovest collaboration list

Rapper E.L says he felt degraded when Sarkodie left him out of the list of artist to collaborate with the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

  • Published:
play
Ghanaian rapper E.L says he felt “kind of bad” that colleague Sarkodie left him out of a list of Ghanaian artistes he suggested to South African rapper Cassper Nyovest should collaborate with.

The ‘Koko‘ hitmaker, however, said that Sarkodie has the right to decide on who to list or not to.

In an interview with Joy News, he said: “Well, it made me feel kind of bad but that’s him, that’s his list so he can list whoever he wants to list”.

He spoke about the supposed bad relationship between them.

“No, there’s no bad relationship. I am just not messing with any of these artistes anymore. I have come to realise that it is every man for himself. The past doesn’t really count for anything in this industry.”

The multiple award-winning rapper and record producer, E.L has released three new singles at the same time last month.

