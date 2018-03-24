Ebony asked her mother for a particular gospel song – Uncle

news

Mr Oppong, who is a maternal uncle of Ebony Reigns has disclosed that before going to the family house to see her mother, Ebony called ahead to make a request.

According to him, Ebony phoned her mother to ask her to sing a particular gospel song for her.

The uncle made this revelation in an interview monitored on UTV at the ongoing funeral ceremony of Ebony Reigns at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

He narrated that on her way to the family house in the Brong Ahafo Region, Ebony called her mother, Madam Beatrice Oppong, to tell her about a gospel song that had been on her heart for some time.

According to him, the song is about “Otwediapong Nyankopon (Sovereign Lord) and his wonderful deeds.”

The uncle revealed, that she had told her mother that particular song kept coming to her mind and heart, but she did not know how to sing the full song; therefore, her mother should sing for her when they meet.

However, Ebony and her friends, according to the uncle, did not spend much time at the family house, therefore her mother could simply not sing for her.