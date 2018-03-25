Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh

news

Founder and leader of the World Miracle Outreach church, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has disclosed that a lot of his money went into the funeral rites of the late Ebony Reigns.

According to him, he spent more than anyone else; from paying mortuary bills to buying the casket which was used to bury the late dancehall musician.

Speaking during the final burial rites of Ebony held at the State House, Accra, the preacher said he did all that because of the love he has for the deceased singer.

“I have spent a lot of money, I’m hearing a lot of monies people say they have spent as sponsors, and I have spent more than them and they are people who are being acknowledged. I bought the casket there, I paid for it, I paid for keeping of the body at the mortuary, I paid for the hearse,” Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh said.

“We’ve come to that place where we realised that you have to invest in this thing to make it good. All that I told the parents is that: choose the casket you want and I’d pay for it and I paid for it. It is not because I didn’t know what to do with money but I see this programme [funeral] as an opportunity to let you know that we love you, Ebony we love you, Jesus loves you, he loves you just as you are and what you need to do is to return that love…”

He added that Ghanaians must begin to cultivate the habit of helping each other, insisting that is the only way to build the nation.

He pointed to the greed, selfishness and unnecessary competition at workplaces as one of the main reasons why many people fail to reach their potentials.

According to him, it’s high time all those attitudes are eschewed, whiles called for national unity.

“Today lawyers are destroying lawyers, pastors are destroying pastors, politicians are destroying politicians, as a matter of fact everybody is destroying somebody and it is not good. So, stop it, it’s not right, it’s not fair, it’s not acceptable.

“As we sit here today, brothers are not talking to brothers, friends are not talking to friends, even some of the musicians they become so competitive that they are destroying themselves,” the preacher added.

The late Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was finally laid to rest at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, after her funeral ceremony was held on the forecourt of the State House.