Ebony is dead

news

Dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns has died.

Confirming the news to Accra-based Joy FM the District commander for Mankraso Superintendent John Adusei, in the Ashanti Region said the crush was between a jeep occupied by Ebony and others and a VIP bus

READ ALSO: Lydia Forson says Ghana is a 'stupid' country

“My officers went there and identified the bodies of 3 persons (2 females and a male), including Ebony. Ebony was on board a jeep with registration number AS 487-13.”

“The driver of the jeep is currently unconscious at the hospital. According to some of the passengers on board the VIP, the driver of Ebony’s vehicle veered of the road and crushed into the VIP bus,” he added.

READ ALSO: "90% of Ghanaian pastors are fake" - Kwaw Kese

He said that the bodies of the deceased “have been deposited at the Mankraso morgue.”

Recently the "Maame Hwe" hitmaker shared a photo of her with Rev. Lawrence Tetteh looking totally beautiful is a less revealing dress. On social media, most people were shocked but she looked beautiful.