news

Ghanaian musician Ebony has reportedly passed away.

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh have it that sensational Ghanaian dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has died.

READ ALSO: Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet - Top video director

Earlier reports stated that the RuffTown Records musicians passed away in a car accident in Sunyani on Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Police Service who spoke to Accra-based radio station, Joy FM.

How Ghana's Ebony died

COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, confirmed the death of Ebony while speaking in an interview with the radio station.

According to him, the songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm Thursday on her way from Sunyani.

The police commander stated that three other people – two ladies and a soldier who were with the female musician have also lost their lives. However, it is reported that that the driver of Ebony’s car, though in a critical condition, is not dead.

Social media reacts to the shock of Ebony's death

Comments about her passing and condolences have started pouring in via social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their surprise at Ebony's reported death.

— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A singular thought running through the comments and condolences is the disbelief at the passing.

Many social media uses commented about the cruelty of the timing when they considered the Ghanaian musicians to have been at her prime, having only recently released hit songs like, Kupe, Poison and her first album, BONIFIED.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns and Lawrence Tetteh looking lovely together

More soon