Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony Reigns reported dead


Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accident

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh have it that sensational Ghanaian dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has died.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebony Reign, a budding Ghanaians dancehall musicians passed away in a car accident on Thursday, 8th February, 2017 play

Ebony Reign, a budding Ghanaians dancehall musicians passed away in a car accident on Thursday, 8th February, 2017
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian musician Ebony has reportedly passed away.

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh have it that sensational Ghanaian dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has died.

READ ALSO: Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet - Top video director

play

Earlier reports stated that the RuffTown Records musicians passed away in a car accident in Sunyani on Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Police Service who spoke to Accra-based radio station, Joy FM.

How Ghana's Ebony died

COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, confirmed the death of Ebony while speaking in an interview with the radio station.

According to him, the songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm Thursday on her way from Sunyani.

The police commander stated that three other people – two ladies and a soldier who were with the female musician have also lost their lives. However, it is reported that that the driver of Ebony’s car, though in a critical condition, is not dead.

Social media reacts to the shock of Ebony's death

Comments about her passing and condolences have started pouring in via social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their surprise at Ebony's reported death.

A singular thought running through the comments and condolences is the disbelief at the passing.

Many social media uses commented about the cruelty of the timing when they considered the Ghanaian musicians to have been at her prime, having only recently released hit songs like, Kupe, Poison and her first album, BONIFIED.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns and Lawrence Tetteh looking lovely together

More soon

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad: Ebony is dead Sad Ebony is dead
Lost Love: My girlfriend left me for another musician - Nana Boroo Lost Love My girlfriend left me for another musician - Nana Boroo
False Prophets: "90% of Ghanaian pastors are fake" - Kwaw Kese False Prophets "90% of Ghanaian pastors are fake" - Kwaw Kese
Personal Hygiene: Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma Personal Hygiene Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma
Cooking For Husband: Lydia Forson says Ghana is a 'stupid' country Cooking For Husband Lydia Forson says Ghana is a 'stupid' country
Ghanaian Actress: Agya Koo accused of attempted rape by Kumawood director Ghanaian Actress Agya Koo accused of attempted rape by Kumawood director

Recommended Videos

Afia Schwarzenegger: Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kesse are bad role models to their kids Afia Schwarzenegger Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kesse are bad role models to their kids
Feminist War: Vim Lady Shades Die Hard Feminists over not wanting to cook Feminist War Vim Lady Shades Die Hard Feminists over not wanting to cook
Ohemaa Mercy: Rich Ghanian Female Gospel Musician's House And Cars Uncovered Ohemaa Mercy Rich Ghanian Female Gospel Musician's House And Cars Uncovered



Top Articles

1 Broken Marriage Abrokwa abused me 3 days to our wedding – Afia...bullet
2 Proud Ghanaian Rihanna’s comments about President Akufo-Addo will...bullet
3 Lawsuit Daddy Lumba drags ‘look-alike’ to court over impersonationbullet
4 Revealed I tried kitchen stool sex position but failed – Frema Ashkarbullet
5 Personal Hygiene Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger...bullet
6 Kwaw Kese "How can Afia Schwarzenegger make sense when she...bullet
7 Broken Marriage My marriage with Lawrence Abrokwa was...bullet
8 Stay By Me "I believed “poor” Shatta Wale would make it" -...bullet
9 A Plus Comedian advocates premarital sexbullet
10 Photos Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr....bullet

Related Articles

Lost Love My girlfriend left me for another musician - Nana Boroo
Outfit Of The Day Former president Agyekum Kufuor and Okyeame Kwame make African Prints stunning
Wedding Tips How to look exquisite on your wedding day
Outfit Of The Day Ebony Reigns and Lawrence Tetteh looking lovely together
No Nudes Here are the only decent photos of Moesha Boduong, Efia Odo, Ebony and others you’ll probably find on the Internet
Broken Boundaries Don’t categorize me as a dancehall artist - MzVee
Ruff Capital Bola Ray gave me $10,000 free to start my record label - Bullet
No Loyalty Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet - Top video director

Top Videos

1 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over mobile money...bullet
2 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonationbullet
3 Fella Makafui Actress Donates Bags of Cement to Rebuild Community Centerbullet
4 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt tells...bullet
5 Celebrity News Christabel Ekeh Posts Raunchy Photos On Social Mediabullet
6 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with Shatta...bullet
7 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaicabullet
8 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot With A...bullet
9 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again...bullet
10 Flowking Stone I'm Not Scared. If Sarkodie Disses Me,...bullet

Celebrities

Ohemaa Mercy poses with her luxurious car
Star Life Ohemaa Mercy is living the life you want with her luxury home and cars
Ekow Smith
Gays in Ghana "A man tried to kiss me after a shoot" - Ecow Smith Asante
Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger
Shocking Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese are bad role models to their kids – Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwar.jpg
Queen Of Comedy I don’t smoke ‘weed’ anymore – Afia Schwarzenegger reveals