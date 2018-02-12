Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony Reigns is in heaven, according to Dr Lawrence Tetteh


Dr Lawrence Tetteh Ebony Reigns is in heaven, says Man of God

According to Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the "Maame Hw3" hitmaker is in Heaven.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh with Ebony Reigns

Dr Lawrence Tetteh with Ebony Reigns
The Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has opened about about his last encounter with Afro-Dancehall musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ before she met her untimely death.

He made the statement while speaking at the Family House of the late talented artiste in Dansoman. He expressed excitement that the soul of the late musician is peacefully resting in the bosom of the Lord.

“I was glad to have an encounter with her. You could easily tell how humble and submissive she was. She wanted me to be her spiritual father which I was pleased to do. I prayed with her but didn’t see the unfortunate death.

I discussed about life and death with her and she listened with rapt attention and promised to come to church when she returns from her event in Belgium,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh said.

Ebony Reigns play Ebony Reigns (Facebook)

He advised Men of God who are using the death of Ebony to score points over who saw the prophesy first to avoid and pray for the family in this hard times.

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Ebony's P.A, Franky, died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.

