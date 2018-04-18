Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA


VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Late Ebony’s father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, says it was too early for Ebony’s manager, Bullet to showcase his new ‘RuffTown’ artistes on stage during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

At the VGMA last weekend, Bullet after receiving the “Songwriter of the Year” presented his new signees, Wendy Shay and Mz Forson to the audience.

Bullet and crew play Bullet and crew

READ MORE: Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?

Reacting to Bullet’s action on Hitz FM’s “You Sey Wetin” show with host Prince Tsegah on Monday, Mr Kwarteng said even though it was Bullet’s decision, he thinks “it was too quick” for Bullet to do what he did.

He added that in spite of the fact that his queen [Ebony] wasn’t irreplaceable, Ghanaians should keep their fingers crossed to see how well her replacements will do in the industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA Aftermath: Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum VGMA Aftermath Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum
Photos: Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars Photos Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars
VGMA Aftermath: Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management? VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA 2018: Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
Moesha Boduong: Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
American Singer: R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation

Recommended Videos

VGMA Aftermath: Ebony’s dad rules out Bullet, Rufftown Records from her awards VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad rules out Bullet, Rufftown Records from her awards
Celebrity News: Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa Celebrity News Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa
VGMAs Aftermath: Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA VGMAs Aftermath Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA



Top Articles

1 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
2 Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to...bullet
3 Celebrity Couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa look damn cute together in...bullet
4 Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?bullet
5 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her...bullet
6 Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don...bullet
7 VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse...bullet
8 Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over...bullet
9 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
10 SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoybullet

Related Articles

Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos
VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Tonto Dike
Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C
Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama