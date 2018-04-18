Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA

news

Late Ebony’s father, Nana Poku Kwarteng, says it was too early for Ebony’s manager, Bullet to showcase his new ‘RuffTown’ artistes on stage during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

At the VGMA last weekend, Bullet after receiving the “Songwriter of the Year” presented his new signees, Wendy Shay and Mz Forson to the audience.

Reacting to Bullet’s action on Hitz FM’s “You Sey Wetin” show with host Prince Tsegah on Monday, Mr Kwarteng said even though it was Bullet’s decision, he thinks “it was too quick” for Bullet to do what he did.

He added that in spite of the fact that his queen [Ebony] wasn’t irreplaceable, Ghanaians should keep their fingers crossed to see how well her replacements will do in the industry.