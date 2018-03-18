Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth

news

The family and management of late dancehall diva, Ebony, have unveiled three clothes which will not only be the official garment for the final funeral rites but also be a part of her legacy.

At a short ceremony to announce the development, Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng who wished the purpose of gathering were to celebrate ‘a living daughter’ urged all to purchase the cloth, use it on any occasion for the memory of his daughter to live on.

“It’s unfortunate we are here today not for anything, to launch funeral clothes of my daughter, the queen, Ebony. How sad it is” said the ‘teary’ father.

“It’s very unfortunate if you ask me but I guess we have no option. We are here to launch the clothes, they are beautiful to see. You’ll admire them for sure. It is in to stay, so to speak. And we recommend that for every occasion, patronize so that Ebony will forever reign. It is your support that will make this come through” he said while stressing on the need for the public to “patronize everything that is from the family, Bullet and co.”

On his part, Ricky Nana Agyeman (Bullet), Chief Executive Officer of RuffTown Records, the label Ebony was signed on to, said the introduction of the cloth was in line with his artiste’s dream.

“We are doing this for Ebony Reigns. When she was alive, she was always with me. She told me most of the things she wanted to do. She wanted to have ‘Ntoma Collections’ because all the other musicians had casual wears. So it’s like a dream come through,” said Bullet.

The clothes are named after her songs. ‘Maame Hwe’ comes in two different types while ‘Aseda’ is black and white. The event was held at West Hills Mall, Saturday.