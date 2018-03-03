Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name

news

Ebony Reigns’s manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, also known as 'Bullet', has issued a stern warning to all those going round in the name of soliciting funds for the funeral of the late dancehall/afropop artiste to put a stop to that.

Describing them as “criminals” and “thieves”, Bullet – as Ricky is popularly called – said some are even going around to make T-shirts and virtually “cashing in” on events surrounding the funeral without any authorized permission.

“You guys should stop that,” he warned in a Live Facebook post on Friday.

He said some of these persons are same who villified the songstress while she was alive.

Ebony died in a fatal motor accident on the Accra-Sunyani highway.

Watch Video above...