news

Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the St. Martin De Porres School to observe the one week memorial service of Ebony Reigns.

She died in car crash along with two of her friends who had travelled with her to Sunyani to visit her mother who had returned from the UK.

She died aged 21.

Her death sent shock waves throughout the country as her flourishing music career was cut short.

She was loved for her songs and bashed for her provocative dressing.

More soon.