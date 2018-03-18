Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eboony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale


The tribute concert for departed dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns is slated for 23 March

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made a shocking revelation that the tribute concert for departed dancehall diva,Ebony Reigns slated for 23 march,2018 at the La trade fair Centre in Accra is useless.

The CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet alleged in a Facebook post that some musicians asked for money to perform at the tribute concert— which the gate proceeds will go to a foundation started by Ruff Town Entertainment to support accident victims.

Asked who the musicians were, Bullet refused to mention names and the amounts they charged.

His insinuations sparked elephantine public uproar making people tag Shatta Wale to be the artiste who demanded the payment.

READ ALSO: Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth

In an interview on Peace 104.3FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ via telephone,Shatta Wale who was speaking from America, disheartedly delineated that the tribute concert is useless.

According to Shatta Wale,though the organizers have not contacted him based on the concert,the organizers just want to find a cheap way of making money out of Ebony’s demise.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the event include Becca, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VIP, R2Bees, Edem, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Efya.

The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, will be held on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

