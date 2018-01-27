Efia Odo is now a sports presenter!

news

Efia Odo is a burgeoning actress looking to make a name for herself in the movie industry in Ghana.

The budding actress was known as Andrea in actress Yvonne Nelson’s “Heels and Sneakers’ TV series.

She also hosted the 2017 Miss Ghana USA event and has starred in more than 5 top movies including CHRISTIAN LEIN BROWN’s ‘Royal Diadem’.

However, it appears the 'sexy' actress has shifted gears from the move industry to sports to host Kwese Free Sports' morning show, Head Start.

Focused on health and fitness, Head Start is not only entertain the viewer, but also inform and educate on health and lifestyle-related and sports topics.

Efia teams up with sports media personality, Joel Acheampong, to host the morning entertainment sports show.

Efia's new role comes after Caroline Simpson, who is the main host of the show, is currently on leave.