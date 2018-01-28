Efia Odo poses in racy lingerie

The Apple and Bananas actress on Saturday took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her in a sexy lingerie.
READ MORE: 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress
The Apple and Bananas actress on Saturday took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her in a sexy lingerie.
She captioned it "prerogative," whatever that means.
In the comments, one user said:"Creativity at it best."
READ MORE: Efia Odo shares sexy thirsty trap photo
Another said:"I love the way you are.. . So sexy."
Another also said: "This scene is amazingly beautiful and well done."