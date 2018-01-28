Efia Odo poses in racy lingerie

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Budding Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo, kicked off her weekend in a sexy way.

READ MORE: 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress

The Apple and Bananas actress on Saturday took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her in a sexy lingerie.

Prerogative Shot by @Gilbertasante A post shared by Efia Odo #emo#8J+Pvg==## (@efia_odo) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:10am PST

She captioned it "prerogative," whatever that means.

In the comments, one user said:"Creativity at it best."

READ MORE: Efia Odo shares sexy thirsty trap photo

Another said:"I love the way you are.. . So sexy."

Another also said: "This scene is amazingly beautiful and well done."