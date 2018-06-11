Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eniola Badmus talks about dating Davido


Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself

Every celebrity has got that shocking untrue story they have heard about themselves that sometimes sounds really funny.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eniola Badmus says the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself is her dating music star, Davido.

During an exclusive Interview with Pulse, the talented actress was asked about the most controversial thing she had ever heard about herself in the public and she went to reveal how people thought she was dating Davido.

"That is the funniest thing ever! Me dating davido. That's my brother, hmm hmm. At first, I think when people knew we were close at first, I think you can google it, a lot about it, they got used to us and they forget about it," she said.

Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)

 

During the interview, we got to ask Eniola about the status of her missing dog that was stolen a few months ago. She revealed that sadly, she hasn't been able to find him despite the ransom placed on him. She said obviously whoever took her dog doesn't need her money and won't be returning the dog.

Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus celebrates birthday with a friends over a private dinner

Eniola Badmus offers N200,000 for stolen dog

Eniola Badmus looking hot on her birthday play

Eniola Badmus looking hot on her birthday

(Instagram/eniola_badmus)

 

Back in January 2018, Eniola's dog, Cavalli was stolen and she was willing to give out N200,000 to whoever helped her find the dog. In a photo released by the actress via her Snapchat on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, Eniola is seen with her dogs where she also captioned the photo with a public announcement.

"Public announcement: My Famous Dog Cavali has been stolen.......if found kindly call 07067990000 and get a reward of 200k," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Recommended Articles

Photos: Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book
Celebrity Feud: Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel
Photos: Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018 Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018
Video: Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert
Ras Kimono: Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered
Ras Kimono: Reggae icon dies at 60 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60

Recommended Videos

Motherhood: Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style
Ghana Meets Naija: Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija show Ghana Meets Naija Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija show



Top Articles

1 Rebuttal Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured breakup with baby daddybullet
2 Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tonguesbullet
3 Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girlbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija...bullet
5 #IPICKKWESIA18 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards...bullet
6 Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Robertsbullet
7 #Number12 Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who have...bullet
8 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet
9 Video Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Ken Agyapong after...bullet
10 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
4 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her...bullet
5 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
6 EBONYbullet
7 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
8 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
9 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet
10 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him...bullet

Celebrities

Sister Debbie
Lessons4Life! Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings
Kwesi Arthur
Group Up Chale! 10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur
#Number12 Celebrities who attended the premiere of "Number 12" by Anas
Beyonce and Jay Z with their twin
Twinnie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi