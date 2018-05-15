Ernest Opoku breaks silence on Nayas attacking him

news

Gospel artiste Ernest Opoku has broken his silence on the attack on him by actress Nayas at Adom FM studio during a live worship show.

In an interview on Hitz FM, the renowned gospel artiste expressed his disappointment in security officers of Multimedia Group Limited for their failure to take proper care over the attack.

He urged the Multimedia firm to take responsibility for their negligence.

It has been confirmed that the actress told the front desk executive she was part of the backing vocalists so she was allowed into the studio.

“I was in the studio of Adom FM when the girl rushed in. I was even making a call and couldn’t see the lady walked in. I only realized she was present in the studio when she started lashing me severally but I didn’t retaliate," he said.

According to him, Multimedia was unable to protect him when the lady barged into the studio.

"If Nayas came with a gun or an acid, I would have been dead by now.

“If Multimedia doesn’t take responsibility for this case, I will be disappointed in them. Multimedia didn’t protect me, I give everything to God," he continued.

“Ghanaians should watch her pregnancy carefully since she said she is pregnant for 3 months. I won’t lay my hands on her but I leave everything to God," gospel artiste intimated.

The actress Nayas known publicly as Gladys Mensah Buako on Monday stormed the studio of Adom FM to chase out sensational gospel musician, Ernest Opoku, during a Live worship show.