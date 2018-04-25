news

US based-Ghanaian Female gospel musician Esaaba Haizel is advising young girls to date three to five men in order to assess them before selecting one to marry.

She said it would be of great help for the girls to date multiple men at the same time without getting sexually involved because they would be able to choose the right one best for them.

Speaking to Austine Woode on Abusua Entertainment, she indicated that dating one man is very risky because the man might break the woman’s heart by jilting her after heavily investing in the relationship.

"I advised young girls on Facebook wall to have three to five men at the same time without having any sexual intercourse with them, you just have to be firm not to sleep with them, having multiple partners will help you to study them, then you let the rest go, by choosing just one. Why waste your time o date only one person?. I’m saying this because you can’t have it all, one of the men would be interested in your business, one would be concerned about the food you eat on daily basis thereby supply your needs, the other will be interested in the shoes, make ups, clothing you wear, the list goes on",she explained.

The Facebook Preacher explained that this is an advise most pastors cannot give to their female church members who are ripe for marriage.

Esaaba stated that most men are of the notion that women population is higher than men and thus tread on this to dump women.

‘I’m a Christian, is there something wrong with my advise to young ladies who aspire to marry?, its a good advice your pastor cannot give you,’ she quizzed.

She said most women have been neglected by men after wasting their time, committing their time to the relationship.

"Some men even marry their girlfriends’ friends on the d-day after having series of sexual bouts with them, giving them your hearts and all that," she stated.

She explained that her comments are quotes from her poetry she posts on her Facebook page as and when she likes.