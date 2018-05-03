Fan jabs Becca over her “faceless” man

news

Ghanaian singer Becca known privately as Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong has posted a “faceless” photo of a man she claims to be the love of her life.

Fans are wondering why Becca would cover the man’s face if he is a “free” man.some have said Becca is a side chick and so she covered his face to avoid issues with "madam" wife of the man .

According to some comments on social media, fans are concluding that Becca covered the face of this man because he already belongs to another woman.

Some also believe that Becca covered the man’s face so that “madam” (the man’s wife) would not come and attack and disgrace her on social media. To others, Becca’s complexion is another cause for worry. She has become nearly “white”.

Meanwhile, Becca has stirred a controversy after the 2018 VGMAs. She claims her song “Na Wash” which she sang with Patoranking should have been nominated in the Most Popular Song category.