Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

First photos of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy


Celebrity Baby First photo of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy

The wife of Majeed Waris shared a photo on Instagram of her holding her son with a caption telling how proud she is to be the baby’s mother.

  • Published:
Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare play

Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lovely wife of Black stars player, Majeed Waris has shared lovely photos of their son on Instagram.

Habiba Sinare and Majeed who tied the knots in a glamorous ceremony last year April welcomed their first child together in February 2018.

Habiba Sinare and son play

Habiba Sinare and son

 

The ceremony which took place in a mosque at Pig farm, a suburb of Accra was attended by both family and friends of Waris and Habiba Sinare.

Habiba Sinare play

Habiba Sinare

 

READ ALSO:Meet Majeed Waris' stunning wife

The bride was present, but Majeed Waris couldn't make it for the ceremony because the European season is currently ongoing.

Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare play

Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare

 

Waris who joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from FC Lorient on a loan deal is having a good year. The year becomes better after welcoming his son.

READ ALSO: Majeed Waris' wife flaunts baby bump in an elegant gown

The 21-year-old is a nurse and new mom is the daughter of  Alhaji Saeed Sinar, Former Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a niece to popular Ghana actress Kalsoume Sinare.

Majeed Waris, wife and family member play

Majeed Waris, wife and family member

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony's Death: Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changed Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changed
Shatta Wale: Dancehall star apologises to police Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to police
Criss Waddle: Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star Criss Waddle Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star
WATCH: Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with 'Shatta Mothers' for son WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with 'Shatta Mothers' for son
Shatta Wale: How Dancehall musician was arrested and granted bail Shatta Wale How Dancehall musician was arrested and granted bail
Gallaxy: Afropop group calls on Nana Appiah Mensah to purchase VGMA franchise for GH₵ 300 Gallaxy Afropop group calls on Nana Appiah Mensah to purchase VGMA franchise for GH₵ 300

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Shatta Wale Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer Celebrity News Shatta Wale Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer
Video: Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name
Video: Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer



Top Articles

1 Dancehall Artiste Ebony's funeral in limbobullet
2 Photos Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s funeralbullet
3 Shocking Mortuary man fondle corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri in videobullet
4 Actor Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's weddingbullet
5 Mzbel Musician fires at prophets of doombullet
6 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to...bullet
7 Video Woman arrested for filming Shatta Wale’s altercation...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changedbullet
9 WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with...bullet
10 Shatta Wale How Dancehall musician was arrested and...bullet

Related Articles

Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changed
Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to police
Criss Waddle Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star
WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with 'Shatta Mothers' for son
Shatta Wale How Dancehall musician was arrested and granted bail
Gallaxy Afropop group calls on Nana Appiah Mensah to purchase VGMA franchise for GH₵ 300
Ebony's Death 'Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name' - Bullet
Actor Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's wedding
Ebony Reigns Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral
Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
3 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police following arrestbullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her namebullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
8 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
9 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
10 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa OAP is disappointed in Anthony Joshua
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim at the Pulse TV studios
Juliet Ibrahim "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday
Ebony's Death 'Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name' - Bullet
Ebony Reigns Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral