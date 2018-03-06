First photos of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy

news

Lovely wife of Black stars player, Majeed Waris has shared lovely photos of their son on Instagram.

Habiba Sinare and Majeed who tied the knots in a glamorous ceremony last year April welcomed their first child together in February 2018.

The ceremony which took place in a mosque at Pig farm, a suburb of Accra was attended by both family and friends of Waris and Habiba Sinare.

READ ALSO:Meet Majeed Waris' stunning wife

The bride was present, but Majeed Waris couldn't make it for the ceremony because the European season is currently ongoing.

Waris who joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from FC Lorient on a loan deal is having a good year. The year becomes better after welcoming his son.

READ ALSO: Majeed Waris' wife flaunts baby bump in an elegant gown

The 21-year-old is a nurse and new mom is the daughter of Alhaji Saeed Sinar, Former Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a niece to popular Ghana actress Kalsoume Sinare.