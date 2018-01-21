Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Fred Nuamah officially engaged


Actor Fred Nuamah officially engaged

Fred Nuamah, Chief Executive of Ghana Movie Awards, has gotten engaged to his girlfriend.

Fred Nuamah recently became engaged to his girlfriend,  Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has announced on Sunday.

"She said yes," the actor announced Mr Nuamah's engagement to his 2 million followers on Instagram, plus a picture of the lady's hand wearing an engagement ring.

He however did not reveal the identity of the lady the Chief Executive of Ghana Movie Awards got engaged to.

She said yes!!!

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

In the comments, many of Dumelo's fans congratulated him, assuming that he was the one who got engaged.

It could partly be attributed to the way and manner the actor announced his friend's engagement on Instagram.

One Instagram user said: "Congrats ohhhhh.... Wedding loading."

Another said: "Congratulations @johndumelo(Mr. Dumelo) wish you the presence of the almighty through out this union. Amen."

And another also said: "Wow may it be permanent in Jesus name Amen. Congratulations John.

