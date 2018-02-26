Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Funny Face's birthday wish to Adebayor will crack you up


Today (Monday, February 26) marks the 34th birthday of Togolese international footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and as such, thousands of birthday messages are pouring in.

But, the one that arrested Ghanaian social media users' attention is a rib cracking wish by stand-up comedian, actor and producer, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng 'Funny Face'.

He started his birthday message by praising him and asking for God's blessings for him: "Happy Birthday to a LEGEND , a friend , a brother , my neighbour in trassaco ..lol and my business partner @e_adebayor ... God bless you bro ... Keep shinning , I pray for more success in ur life bro."

 

Then, he took the wish to a different level by telling him he had ordered a private jet worth 45million US dollars as his birthday surprise, adding that he should alert him if it hasn't been delivered yet.

He wrote (unedited) "Pls I order for da private jet yesterday ... 45 million dollars , have they delivered it ? If not let me call dem now ... Lol .. Oboooooiiiiiiiii ... Dem dey craaazeeeeee !! Enjoy bro .. Its ur day!!"

Funny Face and Adebayor have been good friends for some time now. They started their friendship in 2012 after the then Tottenham Hotspurs striker bought him a customised Ranger Rover in fulfilment of a promise he made.

