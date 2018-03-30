Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghana@60 committee 'never paid' me for my work- Playwright


Ghana@60 committee 'never paid' me for my work- Playwright says

He said he had contemplated going to court to compel the government to pay him his money but was advised against it by his friends.

Playwright Chief Moomen has revealed he has stopped pursing money owed him by the Ghana@60 committee after they contracted him to stage a play.

He told Starr FM's Starr Drive: “The money was never paid, I wasted one year of my life chasing it and I have since moved on…Infact I was going to go to court but a lot of my friends, family asked me not to.

“You know Ghana we are very petty and if I had taken this to court a lot of people will say Chief Moomen has taken his government to court.

Last year he accused the government of making his work difficult after several attempts to get his money for staging his ‘Wogbejeke’ theatre.

The committee however denied signing a contract of any kind with Ghanaian poet and playwright with him, describing him as "a young man in a hurry."

