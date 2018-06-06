Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar


Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar

Rex Omar said some people are homosexuals and lesbians by nature and therefore should not be condemned.

Veteran Highlife artiste Rex Omar believes it is only a matter of time before homosexuality becomes legal in Ghana.

According to him, some people are homosexuals and lesbians by nature and therefore should not be condemned.

The “Nhyira” hit maker is of the view that homosexuals also have rights, stating he will never talk down on such people.

“My take on homosexuality is this: People are homosexual by choice, they have decided to be homosexuals and that is their cup of tea. There are others who are also homosexual by nature, it is in their genes…” he’s quoted as saying by Classfmonline.

“I am not one of the people who speak against them [homosexuals] because even if in the whole-wide-world there are two people who are homosexual, they are also human beings and they have rights. So, I am not that person who talks down on them.”

The singer strongly believes that a time is coming when homosexuality will be legalized in Ghana, insisting the nation will have no choice than to accept it.

“We will have no choice. Unlike prostitution, there is no one born to be a prostitute, it is a job of choice but these hormonal imbalances like a hermaphrodite, you can’t throw them away, so, why do we have to infringe on their rights?” Rex Omar predicted.

He added: “In Africa, we have cultural sensibilities and not all of us are very broad-minded to understand this issue. The broad-minded people know that the reasons some countries have legalised homosexuality is because there are people, who, by nature, are ‘Kojo Besia’, a description for someone who is a man but has female beahviour. If you deliver a baby of that nature, will you throw it into the dustbin?

“This is a very controversial issue but I believe that as time goes on we will get to a point where we will understand some of these things.”

