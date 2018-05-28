Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor


We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Shatta Michy proved how multifaceted she was on TV as a newscaster and Ghanaians just can’t have enough.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Michy who is also the baby mama of Shatta Wale just made internet moments better as news anchor over the weekend and netizens are already loving it.

READ ALSO:Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumours

play

 

Shatta Michy was the newscaster on Pan African TV on African Union Day. The artist looked totally elegant and different from how she normally appears. It looks like Michy clearly brought her A-game as netizens are hurling praises to her on Social Media .

Check out some social media reactions. 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela' Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'
Video: Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Video: Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US
Photos: Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert
Guess Which University: Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree
Best dressed: KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree Celebrity News Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree
Celebrity News: Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise Celebrity News Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise
Celebrity News: Rapper C-Zar quits music to sell 'electrical parts' Celebrity News Rapper C-Zar quits music to sell 'electrical parts'



Top Articles

1 Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photosbullet
2 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’bullet
3 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't crave attention"bullet
4 Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebritiesbullet
5 Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum...bullet
6 Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back to...bullet
7 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits...bullet
8 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
9 Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss...bullet
10 Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to...bullet

Related Articles

Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend
Fake News Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby
Social Media Shatta Wale trolled for having ‘skin rash’ on his neck
Photos Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal
Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana
Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign
Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
7 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
8 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands...bullet
9 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Akwaboah
Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
King Promise
Oop! Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise
Bessa Simon
Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation
Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum