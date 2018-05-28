Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor

news

Shatta Michy proved how multifaceted she was on TV as a newscaster and Ghanaians just can’t have enough.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Michy who is also the baby mama of Shatta Wale just made internet moments better as news anchor over the weekend and netizens are already loving it.

Shatta Michy was the newscaster on Pan African TV on African Union Day. The artist looked totally elegant and different from how she normally appears. It looks like Michy clearly brought her A-game as netizens are hurling praises to her on Social Media .

Check out some social media reactions.