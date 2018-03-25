Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy


Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy

Wiyaala
Ghanaian Afro Pop singer Noella Wiyaala, popularly known as Wiyaala, has been called Ghana's biggest artiste by the former British ambassador to Ghana Jon Benjamin.

The former UK top diplomat in Ghana made the sensational claim when he was asked by a Twitter user to settle the 'beef' between Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The Twitter user by name Maestro Veron tweeted at Benjamin: "Sir..so shatta and stonebwoy beef can't you pls help settle this.cos they are all under one umbrella..xylofon...(SIC)."

In response, the former ambassador noted: "Ghana is more than big enough to accommodate both Shatta and Stonebwoy. I can settle the beef between them by stating categorically that Ghana's biggest musical talent is ..... Wiyaala. That's all settled then. You dey barb? (SIC)"

