Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy

The former UK top diplomat in Ghana made the sensational claim when he was asked by a Twitter user to settle the 'beef' between Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
The Twitter user by name Maestro Veron tweeted at Benjamin: "Sir..so shatta and stonebwoy beef can't you pls help settle this.cos they are all under one umbrella..xylofon...(SIC)."
In response, the former ambassador noted: "Ghana is more than big enough to accommodate both Shatta and Stonebwoy. I can settle the beef between them by stating categorically that Ghana's biggest musical talent is ..... Wiyaala. That's all settled then. You dey barb? (SIC)"