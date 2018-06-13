Pulse.com.gh logo
God has a special punishment for all politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger


Afia Schwarzenegger says God has to unleash special punishment for all politicians in the country.

Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger says God has a special punishment for all politicians in the country.

Afia says, although politicians claim to be sacrificing for the wellbeing of the people who vote for them, they pay bribes to delegates to keep them in office.

She asked that if there was nothing better but just sacrificing for the people, will they have wasted their resources just to win elections.

In a video that has gone viral, Afia said:

“what kind of sacrifice is that expensive? Some of you bribe delegates. Some even go for loans in order to pay their way to the top so If you say you are sacrificing for the people, it is all lies. What kind of sacrifice will you offer and expect nothing in return? God will punish you, people, God has a special punishment for you people”.

 

