"GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - Lil Win fires


Lil Win has expressed his disappointment in Ghana Textile Printing Limited (GTP) for producing funeral cloths for the late Ebony Reigns.

Left: Ebony Reigns and right: Lil Win
A few weeks to Ebony's final funeral rites, GTP reached an agreement with the singer's family to exclusively produce funeral cloths in her memory.

GTP manufactured customised cloths with the titles of some of Ebony’s songs; "Maame Hw3" and "Aseda".

play Ebony Reigns

GTP explained during a press conference that the "Aseda" cloth, in particular, can also be used to design cloths for occasions like naming ceremonies after her funeral.

But, speaking on the issue, Lil Win has indicated disdainfully that:

“I’m much disappointed in GTP for unveiling cloths for Ebony after she is dead. They did not support her or manufacture clothes for her when she was alive. GTP could have supported Ebony’s brand at the time she was alive. Ghanaians would only use celebrities to sell their products when we are dead”.

“Look at M.anifest, he is always in African print but they will not use him until he is gone before they realize that he was into African prints”, he said sadly.

 

Ebony Reigns (born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng) died in a car accident on February 8, 2018, and buried on March 24, 2018, at the Forecourt of the State House.

