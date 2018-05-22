Hammer resigns as MUSIGA's director of hiplife

news

Renowned Ghanaian sound engineer Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, has resigned his post as director of hiplife at MUSIGA.

The music producer disclosed this in an interview on Joy FM. The Musicians Union of Ghana has however not yet confirmed Hammer's claim.

He was appointed to the position in December 2015 to preside over the management and promotion of hiplife music. It was president Bice Osei Kuffour's (Obour) original initiative.

But in an interview on the radio with Lexis Bill on Monday afternoon, Hammer said that he was not given the wherewithal to perform.

He mentioned that for over two years, his office worked without a budget. According to Hammer, even failed to give him an actual office from which to operate.

"I was treated like a little boy"

Explaining further, He spoke about his friendship with the president of the association but thought that nothing was going to change his situation at MUSIGA.

Hammer is known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, and others. As a producer, he is credited as one of the pioneers and key figures in the popularization of Hiplife or Hip Hop made in Ghana.

He masterminded hit after hit in the late 90s and 2000s. Many still consider him influential in the recent productions from studios and artistes.