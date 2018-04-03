news

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry Prophet Nicholas Osei aka Prophet Kumchacha, has listed the top 5 men of God in Ghana.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Prophet Kumchacha said aside himself, who would have occupied the top position on the list he believes Bishop Daniel Obinim also deserves it.

Prophet Kumchacha stated his top 5 men of God in Ghana are as follows.

1. Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder, and leader of God’s Way International Church.

2. Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International.

3. Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, The founder, and leader of the Glorious Waves Church International.

4. Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako of Alive Chapel.

5. Dr Lawrence Tetteh of the UK-based World Miracle Outreach.

Prophet Kumchacha was recently involved in a street brawl with the presenter and self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger.