History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival

news

Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini is set for a historic night when he performs at this year’s Upstream Music Festival.

All is set for the 2018 Upstream Music Festival which comes off on Saturday, June 2, at the Pioneer Square in Seattle, Washington, USA.

READ ALSO: Accolades!!!: Stonebwoy lauds Talented Kidz, LutherKing band for performing his tough records

Samini is set to become the first ever dancehall artiste from Ghana to perform at the global music showpiece.

The “my own” hit maker will be among the over 200 artistes selected across the world to perform at the three-day music mega event scheduled to take place from the June 1-3, 2018.

Other big-name musicians who will be performing at the event include Miguel, Little Dragon, Tacocat, Zola Jesus, Hot Snakes, Jaw Breaker, The True Lovers, among others.

READ ALSO: Great!: Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless

Thousands of music lovers are expected to throng the Pioneer Square in Seattle to witness the three-day music festival.

Samini won the dancehall song of the year award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.