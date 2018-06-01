Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival


Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival

Samini is set to become the first ever dancehall artiste from Ghana to perform at the Upstream Music Festival.

Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini is set for a historic night when he performs at this year’s Upstream Music Festival.

All is set for the 2018 Upstream Music Festival which comes off on Saturday, June 2, at the Pioneer Square in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Samini is set to become the first ever dancehall artiste from Ghana to perform at the global music showpiece.

The “my own” hit maker will be among the over 200 artistes selected across the world to perform at the three-day music mega event scheduled to take place from the June 1-3, 2018.

Other big-name musicians who will be performing at the event include Miguel, Little Dragon, Tacocat, Zola Jesus, Hot Snakes, Jaw Breaker, The True Lovers, among others.

Thousands of music lovers are expected to throng the Pioneer Square in Seattle to witness the three-day music festival.

Samini won the dancehall song of the year award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

