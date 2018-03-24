Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony


RIP Ebony Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony

The tribute included performances from some of the nation's biggest artistes like Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Coded (4X4), Edem, Keche, Article Wan, Reggie Rackstone among others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the Trade Fair on Saturday to pay their last respect to the late Dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony.

READ MORE: Ebony to be laid to rest today

play
 

The tribute included performances from some of the nation's biggest artistes like Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Coded (4X4), Edem, Keche, Article Wan, Reggie Rackstone among others.

"Ebony we love you," the crowd roared.

play

 

"Ebony we ever you are, you can never be erased from our heart," Abeiku Santana, who was part of Ebony's management team said in his last tribute to the artiste.

Ebony will be laid to rest today [March 24,2018] at the forecourt of the state house.

play

 

The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, leader of UK-based World Miracle Outreach

Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.

play

READ MORE: Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers

Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

RIP: Ebony to be laid to rest today RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today
Wiyaala: Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body
Davido, Olamide, 9ice: NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
Martha Ankomah: Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal Martha Ankomah Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal
Stonebwoy: Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music
Ebony's death: Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her Celebrity News Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her
Sarkodie: Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call"
Celebrity News: Roselyn Ngissah Is Pregnant Celebrity News Roselyn Ngissah Is Pregnant



Top Articles

1 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is goodbullet
2 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
3 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill of...bullet
4 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
5 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet
6 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following...bullet
7 Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s...bullet
8 Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnantbullet
9 Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed...bullet
10 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today
Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body
Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign
Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers
Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following cosmetic surgery (photos)
Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths
Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraud
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste vows to close down media houses
Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo &...bullet
10 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet

Celebrities

Adwoa  Caitlin Maria  Aboa
Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k
Medikal and Sister Debby
Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Celine Dion
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
Patapaa
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager