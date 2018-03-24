Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony

news

Hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the Trade Fair on Saturday to pay their last respect to the late Dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony.

The tribute included performances from some of the nation's biggest artistes like Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Coded (4X4), Edem, Keche, Article Wan, Reggie Rackstone among others.

"Ebony we love you," the crowd roared.

"Ebony we ever you are, you can never be erased from our heart," Abeiku Santana, who was part of Ebony's management team said in his last tribute to the artiste.

Ebony will be laid to rest today [March 24,2018] at the forecourt of the state house.

The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, leader of UK-based World Miracle Outreach

Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.

Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.