Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Husband of late singer Alizee to be charged for murder.


Murder Case Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder

The late Nigerian singer, Alizee's husband to be charged with double murder today.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Police Command has concluded investigations into the alleged murder of Alizee by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

The Lagos State Police Command in a statement signed by its PRO, SP Chike Oti says they have decided to charge Peter Nielson, the Danish man alleged to have murdered his wife Zainab Nielson known as ‘Alizee’ and daughter Petral Nielson to court for two counts charge of murder.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed that the case is charged to court based on the findings of the Crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, the preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts.

Late Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial (Press) play Late Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial (Press)

READ MORE: Nigerian singer Alizee and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband

He would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court today April 11th, 2018, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begins.

Meanwhile, a duplicate copy of the murder case file has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence but public opinion already found him guilty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Mr Eazi: Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Papa Nii Papafio: Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation Papa Nii Papafio Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation
Maame Serwaa: BBC interview actress Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress
CNN Interview: Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about Moesha Boduong CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong: Christine Amanpour had the best advice on independence for Moesha Boduong Moesha Boduong Christine Amanpour had the best advice on independence for Moesha Boduong

Recommended Videos

Watch: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Local News: Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy Local News Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy
Celebrities: Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong Celebrities Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong



Top Articles

1 Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor firesbullet
2 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communitiesbullet
3 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
4 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
5 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
6 'Oldman' Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumiabullet
7 CNN interview Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha Boduongbullet
8 Big Akwes Kumawood actor 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over...bullet
9 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes...bullet
10 Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st...bullet

Related Articles

GFD Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...
Stonebwoy "Death prophecies put fear in people" - Singer
Patience Ozokwor Nigerian actress welcomes her 16th grand child (Photo)
Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
Bisa K’dei Highlife artiste break silence on VGMA nomination

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife...bullet
3 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
6 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
10 Video Stonebwoy performs at Sogakopebullet

Celebrities

Delay
Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites
Efia Odo
Shocking Not all of us depend on men for financial stability - Efia Odo
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger "Dating someone's husband is not a career" - TV host on Moesha
Moesha
Moesha Buodong Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent