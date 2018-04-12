Husband of late singer Alizee to be charged for murder.

news

The Lagos State Police Command has concluded investigations into the alleged murder of Alizee by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

The Lagos State Police Command in a statement signed by its PRO, SP Chike Oti says they have decided to charge Peter Nielson, the Danish man alleged to have murdered his wife Zainab Nielson known as ‘Alizee’ and daughter Petral Nielson to court for two counts charge of murder.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed that the case is charged to court based on the findings of the Crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, the preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts.

He would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court today April 11th, 2018, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begins.

Meanwhile, a duplicate copy of the murder case file has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence but public opinion already found him guilty.