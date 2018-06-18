I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa

news

Highlife and neo-soul artiste, Nana Yaa, has disclosed why she has one eye blind.

In an interview with TuRas TuRise, the singer shocked viewers with some revelations about her family and herself.

One of the revelations was that she is blind in one eye due to an abusive experience of a family member.

The 'My Hunny' hitmaker spoke emotionally with teary eyes about how her father, Pat Thomas, followed the advice of a girlfriend to send her (Nana Yaa) and her brother (now deceased) to Liberia.

She spoke about her father prioritizing his love for another woman over his children.

According to the singer,her dad Pat Thomas doesn't visit, as she sadly says: “He doesn't visit. He doesn't even come to see his grandchildren”.

During the discussion, Nana Yaa seemed to be holding back her tears as she described what she felt when her stepmother's son physically abused her as an excruciating pain.