I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress


I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress denies rumour

Kumawood actress, Louisa Frimpong has confessed to being a love of sex and has debunked claims that she is a lesbian.

There were rumours that the actress who is said to be the look-alike of Nana Ama Mcbrown is a chronic lesbian.

But in a yet to be launched TV show by Tracey Boakye christened ‘Time With Tracey’, the actress has indicated that she loves sex and will in no way sleep with a fellow woman.

Louisa Frimpong

Jon Germain reveals why he's married to ex-girlfriend's best friend

The actress said that “as I sit here I won’t lie to you I love sex and I have very active hormones that react easily to me”.

According to her, family indirectly told her to give birth because it is unusual for a lady not to give birth two years after marriage.

The ‘Abodam’ actress further stated that she heard most people calling her a barren and that broke her down.

To her, she worried over the issue for about six months but became used to it because she knew that she had no problem with giving birth.

The actress further revealed that she married early because she didn’t want men to be sleeping with her.

