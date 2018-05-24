I am proud of Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' tag - King Promise

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaian artiste King Promise says he is elated by the fact that the President is tagged 'King Promise'.

Male vocalist, King Promise, has said that he is happy by the fact that the President has been tagged King Promise indicating that it will never affect his brand.

President Akufo-Addo has been tagged “King Promise” by his Political opponents for his continuous promises to the people of Ghana although he has failed to fulfil most promises made during the 2016 campaign.

But reacting to the fact that the President is called “King Promise” the artiste noted that it’s a good feeling to know the first gentleman of the land bears his name.

“I laugh about it all the time, it’s a plus when people are calling the president with your name, it is cool, I will accept it like that, I don’t have any problem about it, absolutely nothing,” he stated.

The 'Selfish' hitmaker in an interview with Accra-based Class FM indicated that there is the need for investment in the creative arts industry to make it more lucrative for the masses.

“We need a lot of support in the art industry, we need more money, more funding. Build centres like workshops where people can learn how to write music or play any kind of instrument," he continued.

According to him, the president should also invest in the art industry to train Ghanaian artistes in order to compete with the high-level with other people.

