"I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest, the South African rapper has debunked media reports which purports that he did not know the identity of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, adding that he used to the jabs coming from the SM camp.

He disclosed this on TV Africa’s most authoritative morning show, ’the breakfast live’’

Speaking to Nikki Samonas, Cassper, who has come under intense crossfire from a section of Ghanaians and SM faithful said his comments were misconstrued by the media.

The Thuto hit-maker said, “I was asked a question on who my favorite dancehall artiste was and I said Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy because, I mean I have known him for years and I am also a big fan and then I say I don’t know Shatta Wale’s music, but it wasn’t an insult. Just like how South African music isn’t popular here and his music isn’t popular in South Africa so I don’t know his music, I can’t judge.”

“I further explained to the host, what I have to do is to sit down and listen to his songs but I am aware of his name because I have read about him saying something about Wizkid.”

“So yeah I know the controversy and how he speaks his mind but I have never heard the music. I think people just took it like I am throwing shades at him or comparing. I can’t because I know only one of them.” He concluded.

I have realised some SM fans have been losing their minds on social media and taking swipes at me but I’m used to it.”

Cassper Nyovest born Refiloe Maele Phoolo is a South African recording artist and record producer popularly known as Mr. Fill up for his ability to sell out concert venues.