Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - Cassper Nyovest


Cassper Nyovest "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper

Cassper Nyovest has debunked media reports which purports that he did not know the identity of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cassper Nyovest and Shatta Wale play

Cassper Nyovest and Shatta Wale
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cassper Nyovest, the South African rapper has debunked media reports which purports that he did not know the identity of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, adding that he used to the jabs coming from the SM camp.

He disclosed this on TV Africa’s most authoritative morning show, ’the breakfast live’’

Speaking to Nikki Samonas, Cassper, who has come under intense crossfire from a section of Ghanaians and SM faithful said his comments were misconstrued by the media.

The Thuto hit-maker said, “I was asked a question on who my favorite dancehall artiste was and I said Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy because, I mean I have known him for years and I am also a big fan and then I say I don’t know Shatta Wale’s music, but it wasn’t an insult. Just like how South African music isn’t popular here and his music isn’t popular in South Africa so I don’t know his music, I can’t judge.”

play

READ MORE: "I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - Cassper Nyovest

“I further explained to the host, what I have to do is to sit down and listen to his songs but I am aware of his name because I have read about him saying something about Wizkid.”

“So yeah I know the controversy and how he speaks his mind but I have never heard the music. I think people just took it like I am throwing shades at him or comparing. I can’t because I know only one of them.” He concluded.

 I have realised some SM fans have been losing their minds on social media and taking swipes at me but I’m used to it.”

Cassper Nyovest born Refiloe Maele Phoolo is a South African recording artist and record producer popularly known as Mr. Fill up for his ability to sell out concert venues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Nana Addo's Birthday: Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday Nana Addo's Birthday Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday
Wutah: Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time? Wutah Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time?
Shatta Vs Bhim: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle Shatta Vs Bhim Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Victoria Lebenee: Has actress found a new lover? Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition
Stonebwoy: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Ebony's Mother Hints At Reuniting With Husband Pulse Events Ebony's Mother Hints At Reuniting With Husband
Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking...bullet
4 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
5 Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artistebullet
6 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta...bullet
7 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
8 Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?bullet
9 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody –...bullet
10 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet

Related Articles

Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song
Cassper Nyovest SA rapper says Sarkodie is an amazing artiste
Nana Yaa Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
Ephraim Singer to drop “God Bless You” on April 4
Music Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi
Paul Okoye Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together
Music Video Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando
KiDi Singer drops Viva Band Rendition for hit single “Odo”
David Oscar "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
Music Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Countryman Songobullet
8 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
10 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’...bullet

Celebrities

Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Birthday boy, Big Sean with power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce
Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video