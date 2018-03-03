Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I dated David Dontoh for four years - Maame Dokono reveals


Veteran Actress I dated David Dontoh for four years - Maame Dokono reveals

Maame Dokono, 72, told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday that she dated Mr Dontoh, 54, because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men who were making proposals to her.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Actress Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono has revealed she dated her colleague David Dontoh for four years.

READ MORE: Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career

Maame Dokono, 72, told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday that she dated Mr Dontoh, 54, because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men who were making proposals to her.

“David Dontoh held me together and handled me well. At that time I was popular, beautiful and many, different men were all over me when I am on stage, so I needed someone to hold me,” the former By The Fire Side host said.

READ MORE: Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted

The 72-year-old has been off television screens in recent years, but made a stunning comeback when she featured in the stage play “Love is Politics” which was performed at the National Theatre on Valentine’s day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

RIP: Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri to be buried today RIP Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri to be buried today
Veteran Actress: Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted Veteran Actress Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted
Photos & Videos: Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor, others turn up at Bola Ray’s birthday dinner Photos & Videos Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor, others turn up at Bola Ray’s birthday dinner
RIP: Actor Super OD to be buried May 18 RIP Actor Super OD to be buried May 18
Photos: Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up Photos Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up
Ghana Music Awards: Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations

Recommended Videos

Celeb News: Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye Celeb News Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye
Celeb News: Social Media Commentators Accuse Becca Of Bleaching Her Skin Celeb News Social Media Commentators Accuse Becca Of Bleaching Her Skin
Ebony Reigns: GTP To Launch New Line Of Ebony Inspired Cloths Ebony Reigns GTP To Launch New Line Of Ebony Inspired Cloths



Top Articles

1 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to video...bullet
2 Shocking Mortuary man fondle corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri in videobullet
3 Revealed This is the 'mortuary man' who allegedly fondled Ebony and...bullet
4 Security Alert John Dumelo chides Nana Addo over incessant armed...bullet
5 RIP Ebony’s funeral will be held at Independence Squarebullet
6 Danacehall Artiste Shatta Wale receives brand new car for...bullet
7 Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record...bullet
8 Making Moves M.anifest 'rolls' with Jay-Z in New Yorkbullet
9 Ebony's Death Ebony’s Family to sue Bechem Hospital over...bullet
10 Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to...bullet

Related Articles

Veteran Actress Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted
Photos & Videos Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor, others turn up at Bola Ray’s birthday dinner
RIP Actor Super OD to be buried May 18
Photos Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up
Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations
Veteran Actress Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career
Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse
Revealed Men should attach some respect to cheating – Nana Ama McBrown
Security Alert John Dumelo chides Nana Addo over incessant armed robbery attacks
Danacehall Artiste Shatta Wale receives brand new car for winning People’s Celebrity Award

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
9 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing...bullet
10 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet

Celebrities

Veteran Actress Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career
Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama Mcbrown
Revealed Men should attach some respect to cheating – Nana Ama McBrown
Loverbirds: Medikal and Sister Deborah
Medikal, Sister Deborah Lovebirds are having relationship issues
Ms Princess Duncan donates to Royal Seed Orphanage
Ms Princess Duncan Miss Commonwealth 2017 donates to Royal Seed Orphanage (Photos)