I dated David Dontoh for four years - Maame Dokono reveals

Veteran Actress Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono has revealed she dated her colleague David Dontoh for four years.

Maame Dokono, 72, told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday that she dated Mr Dontoh, 54, because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men who were making proposals to her.

“David Dontoh held me together and handled me well. At that time I was popular, beautiful and many, different men were all over me when I am on stage, so I needed someone to hold me,” the former By The Fire Side host said.

The 72-year-old has been off television screens in recent years, but made a stunning comeback when she featured in the stage play “Love is Politics” which was performed at the National Theatre on Valentine’s day.