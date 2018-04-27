Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I don’t fear anything, not even jail - Wisa Greid


Wisa Greid I don’t fear anything, not even jail - Singer

Highlife singer Wisa Gried has said that he not afraid of anything not even jailing him.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hiplife artiste, Eugene Ashie, better known as Wisa Greid, says the possibility of ending up behind bars is not part of his fears.

The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hitmaker has been standing trial since 2016 for allegedly showing off his manhood during a performance at the Citi FM ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert in 2015.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Wisa stated that the thought of going to jail does not scare him."Never. I don’t fear anything in life. Only God I fear. The only thing I fear is whether I will go to heaven or hell," he said.

Additionally, he brags about having a good attorney who is capable of seeing to his acquittal and discharge."I have a very good lawyer and he has done a very Good job. So I am expecting victory," he stated.

Wisa Greid play Wisa Greid

READ MORE: Singer Epixode nearly quit music...here's why

Wisa Greid had expected a verdict on his case on April 25, 2018, but an Accra Circuit Court adjourned the case to April 30, 2018.

The Black Avenue-signed artiste would have to wait a bit longer to know his fate. It has been reported that the artiste has claimed that it was not his manhood he showcased but rather a dildo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Photos: Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’ Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’
Yaa Pono: Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos) Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Money laundering saga: Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One
Kwaku Manu: Kumawood actor has been released Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released
Six Packs And All: Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta

Recommended Videos

Rex Omar: Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit Rex Omar Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit
Life is All About Choices: Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana Life is All About Choices Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana
Celebrities: Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook Celebrities Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook



Top Articles

1 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram postbullet
2 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to...bullet
3 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to...bullet
4 Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been releasedbullet
5 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of...bullet
6 Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michybullet
7 Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta...bullet
8 Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her...bullet
9 Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable...bullet
10 World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister...bullet

Related Articles

World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires
Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish...bullet
9 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
10 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
Kumi Guitar
Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Meek Mill
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison
Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session