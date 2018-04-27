I don’t fear anything, not even jail - Wisa Greid

Highlife singer Wisa Gried has said that he not afraid of anything not even jailing him.
The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hitmaker has been standing trial since 2016 for allegedly showing off his manhood during a performance at the Citi FM ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert in 2015.
In an interview with JoyNews’ Wisa stated that the thought of going to jail does not scare him."Never. I don’t fear anything in life. Only God I fear. The only thing I fear is whether I will go to heaven or hell," he said.
Additionally, he brags about having a good attorney who is capable of seeing to his acquittal and discharge."I have a very good lawyer and he has done a very Good job. So I am expecting victory," he stated.
The Black Avenue-signed artiste would have to wait a bit longer to know his fate. It has been reported that the artiste has claimed that it was not his manhood he showcased but rather a dildo.