I don’t regret leaving teaching job - Kurl Songx

Ghanaian Hip-life artist Kurl Songx has disclosed that he does not regret leaving the teaching field to pursue music.

According to the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ singer, teaching is his passion.

In an interview with NEWS-ONE, the singer stated that he was a professional teacher at the Brainy World International School at Kokomlemle in Accra for about two years.

However, he had to move on also because he was struggling to survive at the time.

“It all started in 2016 when I was a teacher. I woke up one morning and decided to search for a different job. I was struggling here in Accra and that time I was teaching,” he revealed.

“My salary was GH¢90 so I went to Takoradi to search for a different job. On my way back home, I met this young man on the bus who watched me years ago on Vodafone Icons reality show. He asked me what happened to my music career. I was like I am focusing on how to survive and he said no I have great talent and should continue pushing,” Kurl Songx added.

“He convinced me and told me about MTN Hitmaker. Coincidentally, they were having an audition for MTN Hitmaker that day. So we quickly went to the venue and I auditioned and by God’s grace, I qualified,” Kurl Songx narrated his journey to becoming one of the country’s biggest music stars at the moment.

Kurl Songx known privately as Kelvin Agyekum became a huge music brand after releasing his ‘Jennifer Lomotey’song after MTN Hitmaker.

According to Kurl Songx, “I never abandoned teaching. It was just that I was passionate about music. I love the kids; that was why I was teaching.”