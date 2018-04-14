'I respect all hardworking Ghanaian women' -Moesha says

news

Ghanaian actress Moesha Bodoung has issued a public statement recognising hardworking Ghanaian women, days after saying the nature of the Ghanaian economy makes it difficult for women to fend for themselves in the country.

She told CNN's veteran journalist Christiana Ampour that: “In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working. Where will I get money to pay?"

Upon reflection and deep thinking, Moesha apologised for her comments saying "some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes."

She went on further to say "I respect all the hard working women of our beloved," adding: "I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me."

On Saturday, the Minister Gender, Children and Social Protection issued a strongly worded statement condemning her "mercenary behaviour."

The statement, signed by the sector Minister Afisah Otiko Djaba, dissociated Ghanaian women from her comments while recognising her rights to discuss her lifestyle on any platform.

"We wish to dissociate Ghanaian women from the comments of Ms. Moesha Boduong. Ms. Moesha has the right to discuss her lifestyle on any platform but she does not represent the multitudes of hardworking Ghanaian women putting in 10 – 18 hours a day in the fields, markets and offices across Ghana, to put food on the table, find shelter for their children and guide their families through the turbulence of life to the extraordinary vision of “A Ghana Beyond Aid”, which is within our reach," the statement noted.

It added: "In the face of the giant strides that women from all walks of life in Ghana are making to assert their independence, re-discover their pride and assert their self-esteem, the sweeping generalizations made by Ms. Moesha on international prime time television have invariably done great damage to Ghanaian womanhood, apart from casting Ghanaian men as predatory, uncaring and rapacious. On behalf of Ghanaian women and men, the Ministry condemns Moesha’s statements and in particular her generalizations, which are unjustified."

The ministry said it was outraged by Moesha's "presumption to tar many Ghanaian women with this mercenary behavior."

It continued: "This was made worse by blaming her excessive, lavish lifestyle on the economy of Ghana. Ghana is a developing country but her citizens are striving hard to create an environment in which all citizens can achieve their aspirations with a measure of dignity and respect."

Moesha in her interview with the CNN suggested that the economy was to be blamed for women sleeping with men for money.

But the Gender ministry rejected her claims, attributing her actions to her "opulent, flamboyant and amoral lifestyles without any discernible means of livelihood."

"Indeed, Ghanaian women are considered the engine of growth in the informal sector because of their contributions, tenacity, creativity, sacrifice and hard work in the face of all their challenges. The various Government policies, legislation and poverty reduction interventions for females since independence to date are designed to transform their lives and protect them from various abuses. This is development in progress, as we better enforce laws to reduce inequalities and strengthen institutions for equity, access to eduction, financial and productive inclusion," the ministry said.