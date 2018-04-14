Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'I respect all hardworking Ghanaian women' -Moesha says


Gaffe 'I respect all hardworking Ghanaian women' - under fire Moesha says

On Saturday, the Minister Gender, Children and Social Protection issued a strongly worded statement condemning her "mercenary behaviour."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress Moesha Bodoung has issued a public statement recognising hardworking Ghanaian women, days after saying the nature of the Ghanaian economy makes it difficult for women to fend for themselves in the country.

She told CNN's veteran journalist Christiana Ampour that: “In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working. Where will I get money to pay?"

READ MORE:  Gender ministry slams 'mercenary behaviour' of actress Moesha

Upon reflection and deep thinking, Moesha apologised for her comments saying "some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes."

She went on further to say "I respect all the hard working women of our beloved," adding: "I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me."

On Saturday, the Minister Gender, Children and Social Protection issued a strongly worded statement condemning her "mercenary behaviour."

The statement, signed by the sector Minister Afisah Otiko Djaba, dissociated Ghanaian women from her comments while recognising her rights to discuss her lifestyle on any platform.

"We wish to dissociate Ghanaian women from the comments of Ms. Moesha Boduong. Ms. Moesha has the right to discuss her lifestyle on any platform but she does not represent the multitudes of hardworking Ghanaian women putting in 10 – 18 hours a day in the fields, markets and offices across Ghana, to put food on the table, find shelter for their children and guide their families through the turbulence of life to the extraordinary vision of “A Ghana Beyond Aid”, which is within our reach,"  the statement noted.

It added: "In the face of the giant strides that women from all walks of life in Ghana are making to assert their independence, re-discover their pride and assert their self-esteem, the sweeping generalizations made by Ms. Moesha on international prime time television have invariably done great damage to Ghanaian womanhood, apart from casting Ghanaian men as predatory, uncaring and rapacious. On behalf of Ghanaian women and men, the Ministry condemns Moesha’s statements and in particular her generalizations, which are unjustified."

The ministry said it was outraged by Moesha's "presumption to tar many Ghanaian women with this mercenary behavior."

It continued: "This was made worse by blaming her excessive, lavish lifestyle on the economy of Ghana. Ghana is a developing country but her citizens are striving hard to create an environment in which all citizens can achieve their aspirations with a measure of dignity and respect."

Moesha in her interview with the CNN suggested that the economy was to be blamed for women sleeping with men for money.

But the Gender ministry rejected her claims, attributing her actions to her "opulent, flamboyant and amoral lifestyles without any discernible means of livelihood."

READ MORE: Actress defends Moesha Boduong

"Indeed, Ghanaian women are considered the engine of growth in the informal sector because of their contributions, tenacity, creativity, sacrifice and hard work  in the face of all their challenges. The various Government policies, legislation and poverty reduction interventions for females since independence to date are designed to transform their lives and protect them from various abuses. This is development in progress, as we better enforce laws to reduce inequalities and strengthen institutions for equity, access to eduction, financial and productive inclusion," the ministry said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actress: Moesha admits her comments not a reflection of Ghanaian women Actress Moesha admits her comments not a reflection of Ghanaian women
Juliet Ibrahim: Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’ Juliet Ibrahim Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’
Moesha Boduong: Gifty Anti urges ladies to live within their means Moesha Boduong Gifty Anti urges ladies to live within their means
Moesha Boduong: Actress apologises to Ghanaians Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaians
Korede Bello: Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo Korede Bello Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo
A Plus: Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless A Plus Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Your endowed body does not match your age – Delay to Maame Serwaa Celebrity News Your endowed body does not match your age – Delay to Maame Serwaa
Edem Slams Moesha: Don't blame economy for your 'butterfly' life; spend within means Edem Slams Moesha Don't blame economy for your 'butterfly' life; spend within means
Celebrity News: Lil Win GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive - Actor fires Celebrity News Lil Win GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive - Actor fires



Top Articles

1 Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaiansbullet
3 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
4 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
5 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about...bullet
6 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
7 Women Empowerment Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's...bullet
9 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo...bullet
10 Lydia Forson Actress defends Moesha Boduongbullet

Related Articles

Moesha Boduong Gifty Anti urges ladies to live within their means
Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaians
Juliet Ibrahim Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’
A Plus Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless
Lydia Forson Actress defends Moesha Boduong
Korede Bello Nigerian singer causes some stir on social media with throwback photo
Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again
Simi Nigerian singer says "don’t let any pastor bully you because they are not God"
Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women
Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms

Top Videos

1 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
5 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
6 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's...bullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Simi
Simi Nigerian singer says "don’t let any pastor bully you because they are not God"
Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women
Khloé  Kardashian
The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter