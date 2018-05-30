I was surprised I won Best Female Vocalist award - Adina

news

Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi Ndamse know by her stage name Adina say she was surprised to win the Best Female Vocalist Award.

In an interview on Citi TV, Adina revealed she was surprised to have won the Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 'Makoma' hitmaker made this revelation when she joined highlife legend Rex Omar, budding act QueiQu Aphro and the Characters Band for the first episode of Season 4 of Citi TV’s live band show, ‘Saturday Live.’

“I was surprised when I won the female vocalist award, not because I didn't’ think I deserved it but because of the names of the list,” she disclosed.

“Last year, I also won the same award. So last year was like ‘Oh my goodness, really?’. But this year it was like ‘ok, all the people on the list were also working hard, I saw them…so it was encouraging to be picked among the lot on the list,” she said.

Asked if the award put any pressure on her looking at the nominees who were in that category, the “Killing Me Softly” hitmaker said it rather motivates her to do better.

Adina was the winner of music reality show Stars of the Future in 2008.