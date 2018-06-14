I will choose Van Vicker over Dumelo anyday – Tourism Minister

news

Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, says she will choose award-winning actor Van Vicker as her favourite over John Dumelo.

According to Madam Afeku, her choice of Van Vicker is because she usually travels with him and thus he is much closer to her.

In an interview on Starr FM, when the host Bola Ray posed names of actors in twos, of which she had to choose from, she chose Agya Koo over Lil win, Jackie Appiah over Nadia Buari.

“Van Vicker any day, hey Van, we going to Volta Region with you. I’m picking those that I travel with”, she said.

Explaining further, the Minister stated that her choice of Van Vicker over Dumelo is not about political motivation but rather due to the friendship that exists between herself and Van.

She, however, said John Dumelo as an actor, is well gifted and talented at what he does and she also has a good relationship with him.