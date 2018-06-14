Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I will choose Van Vicker over Dumelo anyday – Tourism Minister


Choices Here is why Tourism Minister chooses Van Vicker over Dumelo

The Minister for Tourism, Catherine Afeku says her choice of Van Vicker over John Dumelo is never politically motivated but rather for friendship she has with Van.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, says she will choose award-winning actor Van Vicker as her favourite over John Dumelo.

According to Madam Afeku, her choice of Van Vicker is because she usually travels with him and thus he is much closer to her.

In an interview on Starr FM, when the host Bola Ray posed names of actors in twos, of which she had to choose from, she chose Agya Koo over Lil win, Jackie Appiah over Nadia Buari.

“Van Vicker any day, hey Van, we going to Volta Region with you. I’m picking those that I travel with”, she said.

Van Vicker and John Dumelo play Van Vicker and John Dumelo

 

READ MORE:Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky

Explaining further, the Minister stated that her choice of Van Vicker over Dumelo is not about political motivation but rather due to the friendship that exists between herself and Van.

She, however, said John Dumelo as an actor, is well gifted and talented at what he does and she also has a good relationship with him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Healthy Living: Sista Afia says family diabetic history forced her to lose weight Healthy Living Sista Afia says family diabetic history forced her to lose weight
Love: Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky Love Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky
Celebrity Marriage: Kalsoum Sinare praises husband Tony Baffour Celebrity Marriage Kalsoum Sinare praises husband Tony Baffour
Oops! Wiyaala surprisingly reveals she has been married for the past 4 years Oops! Wiyaala surprisingly reveals she has been married for the past 4 years
Video: God has a special punishment for politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger Video God has a special punishment for politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger
Movie Industry: Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits Movie Industry Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I have only slept with Fred Amugi and Waakye - Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have only slept with Fred Amugi and Waakye - Rosemond Brown
Video: Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her lose weight Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her lose weight
Shatta Wale: If I make good money I will let Anas investigate MUSIGA Shatta Wale If I make good money I will let Anas investigate MUSIGA



Top Articles

1 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet
2 Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bashbullet
3 Shatta 'Em All If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this...bullet
4 Oops! Wiyaala surprisingly reveals she has been married for the...bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets...bullet
6 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will...bullet
7 Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run...bullet
8 Humble Beginning I used to sell soap on the streets –...bullet
9 Love Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh...bullet
10 Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship...bullet

Related Articles

Love Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky
Celebrity Marriage Kalsoum Sinare praises husband Tony Baffour
Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl
#Number12 Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas in solidarity and support of his work
Lessons4Life! Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings
Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tongues
Rebuttal Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured breakup with baby daddy
Group Up Chale! 10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur
#Number12 Celebrities who attended the premiere of "Number 12" by Anas
Video Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Ken Agyapong after watching Anas' video

Top Videos

1 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
2 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
3 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her...bullet
4 Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actressbullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
7 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
8 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
9 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to...bullet
10 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet

Celebrities

Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School to mark birthday
Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School
D'banj
Photos Nigerian singer D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday
Ghana meet Naija 2108
Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija over the weekend
Mzbel and Stacy
Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel