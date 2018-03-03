news

Iceberg Slim is overwhelmed with love for Juliet Ibrahim and what better time to show it than on her birthday?

The Ghanaian actress turned a year older today, March 3.

ALSO READ: Couple share deep kiss on live television

Slim took to his Instagram to gush over his girlfriend, calling her "his everything."

Awwww!

See his sweet message below:

Sharing a second post in the form of a photo in which he gazes lovingly into Ibrahim's eyes, Slim wrote: "Happy Birthday, my Queen. Pack a LIGHT bag, bring your passport, and meet me at the airport."

How sweet is this? We cannot wait to get the details from this surprise beacation.

Happy birthday wishes from us here at Pulse to Juliet Ibrahim.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim: The journey so far

The relationship between Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim has been on the lips of everyone, especially since they have become so public about their affairs.

Juliet posted a picture of her with boyfriend Iceberg on her Instagram page on Monday, September 18, 2017. The celebs couple who are in South Africa both wore matching T-shirts with the inscription "LOVE".

To put ice on the cake, the couple both got matching tattoos. Iceberg got a tattoo that reads "LO" and Juliet got a "VE" tattoo. They have the tattoos on similar places (their arms) and when put together it spells love.

In June 2016, Juliet was with Iceberg at the burial of his mum in Osun state. The rapper lost his mum in April 2017.

ALSO READ: Are they the next celebrity couple in Nigeria?

The pair also turned up together for Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding last year.

Iceberg Slim's real name is Olusegun Olowokere. He was born in New York City in the United States Of America. He picked up rap music at a very early age. Most Nigerians first heard about Iceberg in 2009 when he seemingly took shots at Nigerian rap star M.I on a single called 'Mr. International'.