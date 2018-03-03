Iceberg Slim has been gushing over Juliet Ibrahim today, February 3, which is her birthday and what better time to tell your partner just how much you love them?
The Ghanaian actress turned a year older today, March 3.
Slim took to his Instagram to gush over his girlfriend, calling her "his everything."
Awwww!
See his sweet message below:
Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I#emo#4oCZ##m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You#emo#4oCZ##ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You#emo#4oCZ##re everything I hope for, you#emo#4oCZ##re everything I need, you are so...wait, that#emo#4oCZ##s from a song lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful. #emo#8J+TuA==##: @wole_bleu
Sharing a second post in the form of a photo in which he gazes lovingly into Ibrahim's eyes, Slim wrote: "Happy Birthday, my Queen. Pack a LIGHT bag, bring your passport, and meet me at the airport."
How sweet is this? We cannot wait to get the details from this surprise beacation.
Happy birthday wishes from us here at Pulse to Juliet Ibrahim.
The relationship between Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim has been on the lips of everyone, especially since they have become so public about their affairs.
Juliet posted a picture of her with boyfriend Iceberg on her Instagram page on Monday, September 18, 2017. The celebs couple who are in South Africa both wore matching T-shirts with the inscription "LOVE".
To put ice on the cake, the couple both got matching tattoos. Iceberg got a tattoo that reads "LO" and Juliet got a "VE" tattoo. They have the tattoos on similar places (their arms) and when put together it spells love.
In June 2016, Juliet was with Iceberg at the burial of his mum in Osun state. The rapper lost his mum in April 2017.
The pair also turned up together for Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding last year.
Iceberg Slim's real name is Olusegun Olowokere. He was born in New York City in the United States Of America. He picked up rap music at a very early age. Most Nigerians first heard about Iceberg in 2009 when he seemingly took shots at Nigerian rap star M.I on a single called 'Mr. International'.