I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah


I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah

Highlife singer Akwaboah says he will join Zylofon Mdiea if the deal is good.

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah real name Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr has disclosed he will join Zylofon Music if the deal is right.

The 'I do love you' hitmaker explained that he will read the contract first, and take a decision on what to do.

“I will think about it first,” stated the ‘Hye Me Bo‘ act to Mikki Osei Berko on TV3. “Why, because if the direction I want to go they cannot take me there, then I won’t be on it. You read contracts and tell them what you want to do. You dictate what you want first,” he said.

The SarkCess Music signed artiste claims he is comfortable with his current record label owned Sarkodie.

Akwaboah play Akwaboah

READ MORE: MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation

“One thing with Sarkcess is they allow you to do what you want to do, is not like they infringe on your rights or they tell you what to do. Sarkodie allows you to bring what you have in your mind, what you have in your spirit because he feels that’s what will make you,” stated Akwaboah.

He continued,“I am enjoying everything now because everything that happens around me, I am part of it. So I know the dos and don'ts of it. It is better than getting everything and entrusting all of it to someone,”

Akwaboah's  new album ‘Matters of the Heart’ was executive produced by SarkCess Music.

