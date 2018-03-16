Instagram pulls down Diamond Appiah’s account

news

They say there are seasons and times for everything on earth and therefore, we need to take advantage of every moment that comes our way as people.

Aspiring MP of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Diamond Appiah has recently been on various news portals for both good and bad reasons.

She is an active member of photo sharing platform, Instagram, and it seems she has been punished for breaking the site's community rules.

READ MORE: Why Moyo Lawal, voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers

Diamond Appiah is known for making several allegations and revelations to her followers with her account. She used to bear the name “queen_diamondappiah” on Instagram but screenshots flying on social media shows her account has been deleted when one user reported it as spam.

Per reports emerging, the former musician seems to have stepped on the wrong toe and has been made to pay for it with she losing her account.

It’s not so clear her recent acts that called for the violation but Diamond Appiah per her character is known for picking up fights with people who don’t agree with her assertions on social media especially when it comes to matters involving Bishop Obinim.

The failed Member of Parliament’s account was reported for breach and has been taken down by Instagram.