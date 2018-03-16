Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Instagram pulls down Diamond Appiah’s account


Diamond Appiah Instagram pulls down actress' account

The failed Member of Parliament’s account was reported for breach and has been taken down by Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They say there are seasons and times for everything on earth and therefore, we need to take advantage of every moment that comes our way as people.

 Aspiring MP of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Diamond Appiah has recently been on various news portals for both good and bad reasons.

She is an active member of photo sharing platform, Instagram, and it seems she has been punished for breaking the site's community rules.

play Diamon Appiah account (Instagram)

READ MORE: Why Moyo Lawal, voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers

Diamond Appiah is known for making several allegations and revelations to her followers with her account. She used to bear the name “queen_diamondappiah” on Instagram but screenshots flying on social media shows her account has been deleted when one user reported it as spam.

Per reports emerging, the former musician seems to have stepped on the wrong toe and has been made to pay for it with she losing her account.

It’s not so clear her recent acts that called for the violation but Diamond Appiah per her character is known for picking up fights with people who don’t agree with her assertions on social media especially when it comes to matters involving Bishop Obinim.

The failed Member of Parliament’s account was reported for breach and has been taken down by Instagram.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Olamide: Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS
Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos
Zylofon Media: Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon
Shatta Wale: Musician to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA Shatta Wale Musician to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA
Moyo Lawal: Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers Moyo Lawal Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers
Photo: Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent

Recommended Videos

Kwabena Kwabena: I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time Kwabena Kwabena I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time
Elikem Kumordzie: Actor Reveals He Is Still Engaged To His Wife Elikem Kumordzie Actor Reveals He Is Still Engaged To His Wife
Jon Germain: I'm Married To My Ex Girlfriend's Best Friend Jon Germain I'm Married To My Ex Girlfriend's Best Friend



Top Articles

1 Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Centbullet
2 Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police...bullet
3 Yvonne Okoro "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV...bullet
4 Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofonbullet
5 Louisa Frimpong I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress denies rumourbullet
6 Jon Germain Radio presenter reveals why he married his...bullet
7 Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorcebullet
8 Moyo Lawal Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs...bullet
9 Zylofon saga Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy?bullet
10 Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in...bullet

Related Articles

Zylofon saga Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy?
Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent
Shatta Wale Musician to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA
Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon
Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot With A...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal man...bullet
10 Video CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabenabullet

Celebrities

Elikem Kumordzie
Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to his wife
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa'
kum and Afia
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
KUMI GUITAR
Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger