Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?

Budding Ghanaian artist Miyaki, signed to the Vision Music Group label owned by legendary Ghanaian group VVIP, allegedly grabbed himself a sugar mummy.

Miyaki was seen in a series of snap videos getting silly in a suggestive way with popular singer Mzbel, who is more than twice his age or possibly old enough to be his mother.

The snap chat videos have left people with wild thoughts of the duo having a sexual relation.

Miyaki, real name Meiyaki Salman Mamud, came to the limelight after featuring in VVIP’s hit song ‘koliko’. He is currently the youngest singer signed to Vision Music Group.

