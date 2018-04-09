Is Stonebwoy back to Zylofon Media?

news

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been spotted at the Akwasidae held in Kumasi on Sunday at Manhyia palace.

Some weeks ago, Stonebwoy in an interview with Accra-based Joy News indicated that he was never going back to Zylofon Media for reasons best known to him.

The artiste indicated that he was done with the label and nothing was going to make him go back.

Stonebwoy refused to show up for a show he had been billed to perform on and that sent an indication that the artiste has parted ways with Zylofon Media.

However, Stonebwoy seems not to stay true to himself and his promise of not going back there.

Stonebwoy was seen to be part of the Zylofon Media entourage that visited the palace of the Asante King, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

This comes as a shock to many who are of the belief that the artiste is not a man of his words.