Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken to social media to show her new car to her followers.

She posted a photo on Instagram, showing her Maserati which was registered this year (2018).

The award-winning actress in the photo had posed by her new car with her name Jackie customized on the number plate.

Jackie Appiah’s Maserati is estimated to cost a whopping $150,000 plus or even more depending on the year model and other customizations.

Jackie Appiah also owns a G-Wagon and has been spotted driving it several times in town.

Some have described her as the richest female celebrity in Ghana considering her posts on social media.