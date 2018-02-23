Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actress flaunts her new Maserati with customised number plate


Jackie Appiah

The award-winning actress in the photo had posed by her new car with her name Jackie customized on the number plate.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken to social media to show her new car to her followers.

She posted a photo on Instagram, showing her Maserati which was registered this year (2018).

The award-winning actress in the photo had posed by her new car with her name Jackie customized on the number plate.

play

 

Jackie Appiah’s Maserati is estimated to cost a whopping $150,000 plus or even more depending on the year model and other customizations.

Jackie Appiah also owns a G-Wagon and has been spotted driving it several times in town.

 

Some have described her as the richest female celebrity in Ghana considering her posts on social media.

