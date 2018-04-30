Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops up

news

An unware picture they say is nicer when the person least expects it and that is exactly what actor John Dumelo has done to actress Jackie Appiah.

After weeks in Dubai selling cars, Jackie Appiah is back in Ghana and as usual, her best friend John Dumelo passed through to say hi or something like that.

READ MORE: Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video

It appears they were preparing to step out but Jackie had her wig off and that was when John Dumelo decided to give us a glimpse of how Jackie Appiah looks when her wig is off.

Already the video which has gone viral has received diverse remarks but most people are saying Jackie actually still looks good with or without her wigs.

Watch the video below.